An anti-abortion group will get £250,000 from the levy on women’s sanitary products - but will not be able to spend the proceeds on its counselling or education services.

Dozens of organisations were announced as beneficiaries of a £12 million pot generated from the 5% VAT on tampons and towels, also known as the tampon tax.

Among them was Life, a charity set up in 1970 which aims to “create a just society which has the utmost respect for all human life from fertilisation” and has a vision of making “abortion a thing of the past”.