Anti-Bird Spikes Fitted To Trees To Protect Cars From Pigeon Poo

Anti-bird spikes have been fitted to trees – in a bid to protect cars beneath them from pigeon poo. The spikes – normally used to prevent birds from resting or nesting on buildings – have been nailed to two trees in an exclusive suburb of Bristol. They have been installed along branches overhanging a car park used by a number of luxury vehicles including BMWs and Audis.

SWNS Pigeon spikes have been fitted to trees overhanging a parking area in a suburb of Bristol

Green Party councillor Paula O’Rourke who represents the area said the spikes “look awful” and have left the beech trees “literally uninhabitable to birds.” She added: “I’m aware that the landowner might be legally within their rights to do this to the trees as they seem to be on private land. However, I will be looking into this at the council. “Whether allowed or not though, it looks awful and it’s a shame to see trees being literally made uninhabitable to birds - presumably for the sake of car parking. “Sometimes it’s too easy to lose sight of the benefit that we all gain from trees and green spaces and from the presence of wildlife around us in the city.”

SWNS The spikes are apparently to prevent birds from resting in the trees and pooing on cars

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “The spikes are solely to protect the cars, there is no other reason. “There is a big problem with bird droppings around here. They can really make a mess of cars, and for some reason the birds do seem to congregate around this area. “We did try other methods to scare off the birds. I think we had a wooden bird of prey in the branches, but that didn’t seem to do anything.”

SWNS The spikes have prompted outrage

Jennifer Garrett tweeted: “Our war on wildlife: now birds are not allowed in trees...?! Pigeon spikes spotted in Clifton, Bristol above a car park. Has anyone seen this before? How is it allowed?!” Garrett’s tweet has been retweeted more than 2,000 times, with many other users coming out in support of her concerns. Iain Green‏ said: “I’m lost for words at how appalling this is!”

Our war on wildlife: now birds are not allowed in trees...?! Pigeon spikes spotted in Clifton, Bristol above a car park. Has anyone seen this before? How is it allowed?!

📷: thanks to Anna Francis pic.twitter.com/NuG9WvYBMj — Jennifer Garrett (@JMAGarrett) December 18, 2017

This is quite possibly the most idiotic thing I’ve ever seen this year! Bird spikes on a tree, truly bonkers 🤨. https://t.co/oWGrftABpv — James Common (@CommonByNature) December 18, 2017