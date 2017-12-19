Anti-Bird Spikes Fitted To Trees To Protect Cars From Pigeon Poo

Anti-bird spikes have been fitted to trees – in a bid to protect cars beneath them from pigeon poo.
The spikes – normally used to prevent birds from resting or nesting on buildings – have been nailed to two trees in an exclusive suburb of Bristol.
They have been installed along branches overhanging a car park used by a number of luxury vehicles including BMWs and Audis.
Green Party councillor Paula O’Rourke who represents the area said the spikes “look awful” and have left the beech trees “literally uninhabitable to birds.”
She added: “I’m aware that the landowner might be legally within their rights to do this to the trees as they seem to be on private land. However, I will be looking into this at the council.
“Whether allowed or not though, it looks awful and it’s a shame to see trees being literally made uninhabitable to birds - presumably for the sake of car parking.
“Sometimes it’s too easy to lose sight of the benefit that we all gain from trees and green spaces and from the presence of wildlife around us in the city.”
One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “The spikes are solely to protect the cars, there is no other reason.
“There is a big problem with bird droppings around here. They can really make a mess of cars, and for some reason the birds do seem to congregate around this area.
“We did try other methods to scare off the birds. I think we had a wooden bird of prey in the branches, but that didn’t seem to do anything.”
Jennifer Garrett tweeted: “Our war on wildlife: now birds are not allowed in trees...?! Pigeon spikes spotted in Clifton, Bristol above a car park. Has anyone seen this before? How is it allowed?!”
Garrett’s tweet has been retweeted more than 2,000 times, with many other users coming out in support of her concerns.
Iain Green said: “I’m lost for words at how appalling this is!”
Donna Rainey added: “We have reached a new low. Appalling!”
One resident, who refused to give her name, said the spikes had been there for a number of years.
The woman said: “It wasn’t an individual that instigated it, it was the property management company.”
The female resident stressed it was not one neighbour in particular who objected to having their car soiled.
She added: “Because the trees covered the whole area [of the car park], none of us liked it.”
Hillcrest Estate Management told the BBC the trees attract roosting pigeons and that the spikes were installed in 2014.
The firm added: “Bird detritus can cause permanent damage to the paintwork on cars if not removed promptly and the worst affected leaseholders wanted action taken to try and improve the situation.”