Anti-Brexit campaigners are planning to march on the Tory Party conference to protest Britain’s departure from the EU.
Stop Brexit has pledged an “autumn of dissent”, which will see it march on Manchester’s Convention Centre on October 1 so “our voices will be actually heard by Theresa May and her colleagues”.
The march organisers, who are supported by the Lib Dems and prominent Remainers like Alastair Campbell and the philosopher AC Grayling, write: “Conference is where the party decides its policies, and politicians make new alliances.
“Manchester is where the party will have to face up the reality of Brexit. Manchester is where the power of the Brexit Bulldogs must stop. Manchester is where Brexit must be stopped.”
Peter French, of Stop Brexit, said: “This is our chance to actually let the people in the north of England have their voices heard because they have been neglected in every other way and this is a chance to give them their voice as well.
“And this is a chance to hopefully start to turn this around. Our aim is to actually stop the Brexit process and I think things are beginning to turn in that direction. We have a long fight on our hands but I think it is something that is achievable.”
MP Tom Brake, the Liberal Democrats’ foreign affairs spokesperson said: “Brexit is the battle of our lives and it is vital we make the Conservatives see the strength of feeling against their disastrous extreme Brexit, which threatens to crash the economy and damage the life chances of millions.
“They are heading for the very most reckless of Brexits in the teeth of public opposition to leaving the single market. Liberal Democrats didn’t take the decision lightly to protest at another party’s conference but we can’t ignore the harm Theresa May’s Brexit will do to future generations.
Another group, The People’s March For Europe, is planning a march to Parliament Square in London on September 9 to protest against Brexit.
Smaller anti-Brexit marches are also planned outside Labour’s conference in Brighton in September and the Lib Dems’ in Bournemouth.