Anti-Brexit campaigners are planning to march on the Tory Party conference to protest Britain’s departure from the EU.

Stop Brexit has pledged an “autumn of dissent”, which will see it march on Manchester’s Convention Centre on October 1 so “our voices will be actually heard by Theresa May and her colleagues”.

The march organisers, who are supported by the Lib Dems and prominent Remainers like Alastair Campbell and the philosopher AC Grayling, write: “Conference is where the party decides its policies, and politicians make new alliances.

“Manchester is where the party will have to face up the reality of Brexit. Manchester is where the power of the Brexit Bulldogs must stop. Manchester is where Brexit must be stopped.”