Anti-feminist MP Philip Davies has waded into the row over equal pay at the BBC - on behalf of women.

The controversial Conservative MP - a keen supporter of men’s right activism - told the Commons some senior male members of the staff at the broadcaster are paid too much.

His intervention came after the SNP’s Hannah Bardell tabled an urgent question on the resignation of China editor Carrie Gracie, who stepped down in protest at men being paid more than women for doing the same job.

Davies, who said the case showed the BBC had been acting illegally, said: “It isn’t the fact that women are the BBC are paid too little, it’s the fact that many men at the BBC are paid too much and that those salaries should be leveled down.”