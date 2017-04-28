Anti-Racism Protesters Storm UKIP General Election Launch

Anti-racism protesters stormed UKIP’s official general election launch, leaving half of the journalists attending locked outside.

The group, from Stand Up To Racism, got into the room where party leader Paul Nuttall was set to kick off the party’s campaign at a hotel in Westminster.

Carrying placards, they said they were there because they were concerned about the ‘rise in racist attacks’ since the Brexit vote.

Hotel security staff placed a corner of the hotel on lockdown and police were called, meaning many attending were unable to get into the launch event itself.

A Muslim woman was among those quickly ushered from the room in front of reporters, after branding the party ‘racist’.