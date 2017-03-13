Anti-Semitic graffiti claiming the Holocaust was an “inside job” was discovered at the University of Sussex shortly after it hosted Israel Apartheid Week events.

Outraged students tweeted pictures of the “disgusting” graffiti, which had been scribbled on a chalkboard art installation on campus.

Asked what they wanted to do before they died, someone had written: “Jet fuel can’t melt Jews. Holocaust was an inside job”.

According to student newspaper The Tab, once this message was removed it was quickly replaced with the phrase: “Make Königsberg German again (and Pomerania).”