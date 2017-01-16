A woman has died after being infected by a strain of bacteria resistant to every antibiotic available in the US.

The patient, who was in her 70s, acquired the infection after breaking her leg in India, where she was hospitalised several times, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient died in September last year after returning to Nevada. She had been treated in her hospital’s acute care ward with 26 different antibiotics.

“It was tested against everything that’s available in the United States... and was not effective,” Dr Alexander Kallen, a medical officer at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told Stat.

“We have relied for so long on just newer and newer antibiotics. But obviously the bugs can often [develop resistance] faster than we can make new ones.”