So what should mums-to-be know about taking antibiotics during pregnancy?

But with frequent headlines about antibiotics causing problems when you’re expecting, you might be feeling apprehensive.

Pregnancy is a time with its fair share of aches and pains, headaches, nausea, and generally not feeling like your best self, so if your GP has prescribed you antibiotics you are going to want to take them.

1. Some antibiotics have been found to increase miscarriage risk.

Certain antibiotics can nearly double the risk of miscarriage if taken during very early pregnancy, according to a new study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

A major review, looking at 95,000 women found that five common classes of the drug – macrolides, quinolones, tetracyclines, sulfonamides and metronidazole - were causing between a 60% and two-fold increase in ‘spontaneous abortion’.

Dr Anick Berard, said: “Given that the baseline risk of spontaneous abortion can go as high as 30%, this is significant.

“Nevertheless, the increased risk was not seen for all antibiotics, which is reassuring for users.”

The antibiotics erythromycin and nitrofurantoin did not increase risk.

If this is something you are concerned about, speak to your doctor.

2. Women who don’t know they are pregnant are more at risk.

The new study also highlighted that the biggest risk is for women who do not yet know they are pregnant, as UK doctors are generally cautious in prescribing the medicines when they know conception has occurred.

For women who do not know they are pregnant yet, the first 12 weeks could be the riskier period so if you are on antibiotics it is important to speak to your doctor as soon as you suspect you might be carrying.

3. Antibiotic use has been linked to a lower infant birth weight.

A study from 2013 found that antibiotics may be responsible for reducing a baby’s birth weight by as much as 138g, compared with babies born to non-antibiotic using mothers.

Low birth weight is a problem for babies as it has been associated with common adult-onset chronic diseases, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes and some cancers in later life.

If this is something you are concerned about, speak to your doctor.