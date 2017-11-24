Chickens Chicken in US farm conditions. Picture courtesy of Compassion In World Farming

Fears about post-Brexit food safety resurfaced after it emerged US farmers could be using more than twice the antibiotic-per-animal of their UK counterparts. New research by Sustain, the food and farming alliance, has been passed to HuffPost UK underlining major concerns about food standards should Britain strike a trade deal with America. US farmers and meat processors routinely use antibiotics, chlorine rinses and irradiation to reduce food-poisoning bugs in meat, Sustain said. The charity said it was “horrified” to learn sales of antibiotics for animals rose by 27% in America since 2009, when in Britain, farmers reported a 26% drop. An analysis by the charity of official statistics on antibiotic: livestock ratio in each country also revealed American farmers were now using at least double the amount of the UK’s agricultural industry. Medical chiefs have demanded an urgent clamp-down on overuse of antibiotics, fearing resistance to their effects could build to such a level, they “may be lost” as a drug to treat infection.

PA Wire/PA Images Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, has previously said there "no health reasons" why British consumers should not eat chlorinated chicken

Leading economist Jim O’Neill, who is leading the Government-commissioned Anti-Microbial Review, called the overuse of antibiotics in animals “a threat to human health” in 2015, and has called for farmers across the globe to dramatically cut the level used in agriculture. Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, has previously sparked fears about what a US-UK trade deal on food would entail, telling MPs: “There are no health reasons why you couldn’t eat chickens that have been washed in chlorinated water.” He has since admitted “British consumers wouldn’t stand for” a drop in food standards, but the US Government has insisted the UK will have to accept US meat standards if it wants a deal. Kath Dalmeny, Chief Executive of Sustain, said: “When US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told the CBI that the UK would have to accept US meat standards, I was horrified. Mass-produced American chicken may seem cheap, but it comes at a gigantic cost to our health, animals and workers. “British food and farming industries have started to take action on the critically important issue of overuse of antibiotics in farming. We simply cannot afford to let our trade negotiators sweep such progress aside by flooding our market with cut-price US chicken raised with routine antibiotic use.

Kath Dalmeny Kath Dalmeny, Chief Executive of Sustain, is "horrified" at the prospect of the UK accepting US meat standards

“If antibiotics lose their efficacy through over-use in medicine and farming, we will return to an era when millions of lives could be lost every year to simple infections. “All food and trade policy must reinforce international efforts to reduce antibiotic use, not create new markets for farmers – such as those in the US – who are using much more than they should.” Cóilín Nunan, scientific adviser to the Alliance to Save Our Antibiotics, said the preventative use of antibiotics on animals was being stamped out in the EU.

PA Wire/PA Images US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

He said: “We need to consider what pressure UK regulators will come under - and what farming practices we may be supporting internationally – as a result of international trade deals. Many European countries, including the UK, are starting to phase out routine preventative use and to significantly cut overall

antibiotic use. “There is even the real possibility of an EU-wide ban in routine preventative use in the next few years. In contrast, the United States still has no serious plans to deal with antibiotic abuse in farming, and use is increasing every year. “Antimicrobial-resistant bacteria are no respecters of country borders.

Rather than the UK adopting US standards, we need to call on the US to show some leadership on reducing the use of antibiotics in animals through improvements in production systems and animal husbandry. This is in everyone’s interests.”

