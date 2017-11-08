Celebrity chef and restaurateur Antonio Carluccio has died at the age of 80, his agent has confirmed.

One of Italy’s greatest food ambassadors, Carluccio founded his restaurant chain in 1999. He also had restaurants in Turkey and the UAE bearing his name.

A statement from Carluccio’s said: “It isn’t just Antonio’s name above our doors, but his heart and soul lives and breathes throughout our restaurants... He was regarded as the Godfather of Italian cooking.