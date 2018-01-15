All Sections
    15/01/2018 21:49 GMT | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Antwerp Explosion: Terrorism Ruled Out As Blast Brings Down Residential Building

    Several people injured in the Belgian city.

    Between ten and 20 people have reportedly been wounded after an explosion brought down a residential building in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Monday evening.

    The origin of the explosion on the central street of Paardenmarkt is not clear, but police stressed the incident was not related to terrorism.

    State broadcaster RTBF said was a gas explosion. People have been removed from the rubble, including a child, police say. 

    Antwerp police said two adjacent buildings might have also been damaged.

    Reuters
    Emergency rescue personnel attend to the scene where a building has collapsed in Antwerp, Belgium.

    Dramatic photos of collapsed buildings in the area have been shared online.

     

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

    Conversations