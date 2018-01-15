Between ten and 20 people have reportedly been wounded after an explosion brought down a residential building in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Monday evening.

The origin of the explosion on the central street of Paardenmarkt is not clear, but police stressed the incident was not related to terrorism.

State broadcaster RTBF said was a gas explosion. People have been removed from the rubble, including a child, police say.

Antwerp police said two adjacent buildings might have also been damaged.