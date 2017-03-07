Anya Hindmarch's Furry Slippers Have Us All Wishing We Didn't Live In The UK

Sliding down the runway at Anya Hindmarch’s Autumn/Winter 17 show - following in the footsteps of Gucci’s honey-monster Princetown slipper - was the British designer’s latest offering to the altar of shoes we desperately want in our wardrobe but cannot possibly justify.
While living in the northern hemisphere does have some benefits, it also poses some fairly limiting weather conditions on backless shoes that are covered in easily-tangled hair.
The shearling creepers come complete with fluffy eyes, fried eggs, and basically everything else our five-year-old selves ever wanted on our feet.
But as we go to hand over our credit card we can’t help but imagine the hours spent grooming them in preparation to face the elements.
Not to mention nervously checking the weather before leaving the house, only to be inevitably being caught out in a freak shower and being left dragging the equivalent of two damp hamsters around.
And that just isn’t a good look for anyone.
If you are fortunate enough to live somewhere without daily downpours, then the shoes are now available online and in Anya Hindmarch stores.
P.S. We’re really jealous.