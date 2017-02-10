Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that not only is his company committed to having a major presence in the UK but that the country will be “just fine” after it leaves the European Union.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Good Morning Britain Cook said: “We are very optimistic about the UK’s future. We are all in.”
Apple recently announced that it was building a brand-new headquarters inside the iconic Battersea Power Station development.
While the entire project is estimated to be costing around £9bn Apple will be the largest tenant at the site, moving all 1,400 of its UK staff into a six-floor area that will occupy 40 per cent of the space.
Speaking to GMB he said: “We’re leaving significant space there to expand.”
Cook went on to calm any further fears that the tech giant would be cautious about its future investment in a post-Brexit Britain by saying: “We’re a big believer in the UK. The UK will be just fine.”
Talking about US President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban Cook dismissed any fears about the executive order saying that Apple was stronger “because we’re a diverse company.”
“He’s our president. On the issue of immigration specifically, we support broad-immigration, particularly of high-skilled folks.” explained Cook.
“I think this is so important for the world. We are better because we’re a diverse company.”