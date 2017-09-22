Apple’siPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are now officially on sale in the UK. Described by Apple as the “next generation of iPhone”, the two handsets offer a new glass design, wireless charging and a powerful new processor that allows the phone to run augmented reality apps with ease.

Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were unveiled at Apple’s Special Event which saw the unveiling of Apple’s most advanced smartphone yet: The iPhone X. While many will be holding out for Apple’s new game-changing smartphone, it does come with £999 price-tag, something the iPhone 8 definitely does not. As such queues at Apple’s stores were still significant with several customers waiting days to be the first to get their hands on Apple’s brand-new smartphones.

So what does the iPhone 8 have to offer? Apple iPhone 8 + iPhone 8 Plus Specs The iPhone 8 might not have the ‘wow factor’ of its more premium sibling but that doesn’t mean it’s in anyway lacking in the specs department. This is every bit a flagship device for Apple and as such boasts some seriously impressive features.

Just like the previous generation the iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display while the iPhone 8 Plus has a larger 5.5-inch Retina HD display. These aren’t exactly the same though, both displays have been improved with a wide colour gamut and both now support Apple’s intelligent screen technology True Tone. Unlike the iPhone X’s Face ID, the iPhone 8 comes with the circular Home Button and yes, it does feature Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

In addition both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus will sport the same powerful A11 chip found in the iPhone X which means that performance shouldn’t in any way suffer. The iPhone 8 has a new 12MP sensor while the iPhone 8 Plus has an all-new 12MP dual-camera system that allows you to take not only photos using Portrait Mode but a brand-new feature that Apple’s calling Portrait Lighting.

