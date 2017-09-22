Apple’siPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are now officially on sale in the UK.

Described by Apple as the “next generation of iPhone”, the two handsets offer a new glass design, wireless charging and a powerful new processor that allows the phone to run augmented reality apps with ease.

Edgar Su / Reuters

Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were unveiled at Apple’s Special Event which saw the unveiling of Apple’s most advanced smartphone yet: The iPhone X.

While many will be holding out for Apple’s new game-changing smartphone, it does come with £999 price-tag, something the iPhone 8 definitely does not.

As such queues at Apple’s stores were still significant with several customers waiting days to be the first to get their hands on Apple’s brand-new smartphones.

Issei Kato / Reuters

So what does the iPhone 8 have to offer?

Apple iPhone 8 + iPhone 8 Plus Specs

The iPhone 8 might not have the ‘wow factor’ of its more premium sibling but that doesn’t mean it’s in anyway lacking in the specs department.

This is every bit a flagship device for Apple and as such boasts some seriously impressive features.

Apple

Just like the previous generation the iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display while the iPhone 8 Plus has a larger 5.5-inch Retina HD display. These aren’t exactly the same though, both displays have been improved with a wide colour gamut and both now support Apple’s intelligent screen technology True Tone.

Unlike the iPhone X’s Face ID, the iPhone 8 comes with the circular Home Button and yes, it does feature Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

In addition both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus will sport the same powerful A11 chip found in the iPhone X which means that performance shouldn’t in any way suffer.

The iPhone 8 has a new 12MP sensor while the iPhone 8 Plus has an all-new 12MP dual-camera system that allows you to take not only photos using Portrait Mode but a brand-new feature that Apple’s calling Portrait Lighting.

Apple

Now in case you’re wondering, neither the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus have a headphone jack. Something that initially caused some controversy when Apple first started doing this with the iPhone 7.

Interestingly though, new figures from Argos show that their sales of wireless headphones have actually gone up 343%, no doubt as a result of Apple’s decision.

While the removal was initially annoying, wireless headphones offer numerous advantages over their wired counterparts and it’s evidence that when Apple does finally adopt a new technology, it generally pushes consumers forward along with it.

Apple’s hoping to do this again with wireless charging. Both the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X sport wireless charging. Apple is by no means the first company to do this but thanks to the sheer size of its consumer reach you can almost certainly expect to start seeing wireless charging pads rolling out in more shops, public spaces and being made available for your own home.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available in three colours: Silver, Gold and Space Grey.

Apple iPhone 8 + iPhone 8 Plus UK Price

iPhone 8 Pricing:

iPhone 8 64GB: £699

iPhone 8 256GB: £849

iPhone 8 Plus Pricing: