Of course the big question is, where do you buy it? Do you go through Apple directly or do you try your luck with your own mobile network like EE, O2, Virgin or Three.

Apple’s iPhone X is now just a week away from its UK release date but for those of you that want to get in the queue early you can actually pre-order it today.

Well to take the pain out of choosing here’s the best way to pre-order the iPhone X. These are the plans we have been given by the networks so far, of course as the pre-order goes live we’ll update this piece with any new deals as they’re announced.

Apple

Going through Apple direct is arguably going to cost you the most amount of money upfront but it’s also the most sure fire way of getting a unit in your hand as soon as possible.

Apple gives you two options for buying the iPhone X:

iPhone Upgrade Program

Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program lets you effectively split the cost of an iPhone into a monthly fee. At the end of 12-months you can either hand the phone back and choose another iPhone and start paying a new monthly amount or you can keep the original iPhone and carry on paying until you’ve paid off the full amount.

For example: If you were to buy a 256GB iPhone 8 Plus, you would pay £51 per month which would also include Apple Care+.

It’s important to note that this does not include a network plan, so you’ll need to add that cost to the monthly cost of the iPhone.

Apple Store

The iPhone X can also be bought direct from Apple or from an Apple store at 8am on the 3 November:

iPhone X 64GB: £999

iPhone X 256GB: £1,149

EE

While you can pre-order both the 64GB model and the 256GB model from EE the company has so far only unveiled these special deals for the iPhone X.

Special pre-order offer: 100GB of data for the price of 25GB. £82.99 a month, only £9.99 upfront

15GB of data for £72.99 a month. £99.99 upfront

15GB of data for £77.99 a month. £49.99 upfront

All of these deals include six months of free Apple Music with the data used for Apple Music also being completely free.

O2

You can of course pre-order the iPhone X from O2 however they currently only have one deal available.

20GB of data for £79.99 a month. £29.99 upfront.

Three

Again, Three are letting you pre-order Apple’s flagship smartphone and again they are currently only advertising one deal.

12GB of data for £68 a month. £79 upfront.

From November 27 Three will be offering a new feature where any data used through Apple Music, Netflix and a range of other streaming services won’t be counted towards your monthly data allowance.

Virgin Mobile

Now Virgin Mobile have gone down a slightly different route to the other networks which is that they’re offering far lower monthly prices but for an increased contract length of 36 months. If you’re happy to stick with the same phone for three years then these might be the deals for you.

1.2 GB, 300 mins and unlimited texts for £37 a month

5 GB, 1500 mins and unlimited texts for £40 a month

8 GB, 2500 mins and unlimited texts for £43 a month

40GB, 5000 mins and unlimited texts for £46 a month

Vodafone

Vodafone have officially released their pre-order deals for the iPhone X and there’s a pretty strong selection available. Here are the best we’ve seen on their site:

16GB of data for £68 a month. £159 upfront.

32GB of data for £74 a month. Includes 24 months of Netflix/NowTV or Sky Sports Mobile. £150 upfront.

40GB of data for £74 a month. £100 upfront.

60GB of data for £80 a month. £80 upfront.

To see the rest of the deals available head over to Vodafone’s pre-order page.

Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile have now added their own pre-order deals for the iPhone X which you can check out in full here.

While Sky’s deals are roughly the same as everyone else they do offer one unique advantage which is Sky Roll. This effectively rolls over all your unused data from one month to the next so if you didn’t need that extra GB last month, you’ll now be a GB up this month.

30 month contracts:

500MB of data for £42 a month. £0 upfront.

1GB of data for £47 a month. £0 upfront.

5GB of data for £52 a month. £0 upfront.

10GB of data for £57 a month. £0 upfront.

24 month contracts

500MB of data for £54 a month. £99 upfront.

1GB of data for £59 a month. £99 upfront.

5GB of data for £64 a month. £99 upfront.

10GB of data for £69 a month. £99 upfront.

Tesco Mobile

Tesco has confirmed that it too will be selling the iPhone X. Now while you can’t pre-order it, you can pre-register your interest ahead of their plans. For now though they’ve given us two examples of what to expect when the phone becomes available on the 3 November.

Tesco’s Anytime Flex contract offers an interesting alternative to the others which is that you’re directly helping to pay off the cost of the phone in your monthly payment. So that means you can separate that cost from your data allowance giving you the freedom to change your tariff and get a reduced bill once you’ve paid off the cost of the phone itself. All these contracts do last for 30 months however.

iPhone X 64GB

4GB of data for £52.49 a month.

iPhone X 256GB

4GB of data for £57.99 a month.

Apple iPhone X Specs

Unsurprisingly, this is Apple’s most advanced iPhone ever.

The most notable feature of the iPhone X is that it has a stunning 5.8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display that covers the entire front of the device.

Apple’s calling it a Super Retina display and it sports both the True Tone technology found on the iPad Pro and has a drastically increased 2K resolution that supports HDR video content.