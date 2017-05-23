Apple Park is finally starting to take shape, and what we’re seeing is pretty spectacular.

The tech giant’s incredible billion-dollar HQ has been taking shape for the last three years and now it’s almost finished.

Now independent drone pilot Duncan Sinfield has captured some stunning sunset footage of the vast building.

Duncan Sinfield

That vast room you can see occupying a large chunk of the ring is Apple Park’s very modestly titled cafe.

Huge four-storey high glass doors extend the full length of the cafe and can be opened during the summer giving employees the feeling of eating outside.

Capable of holding 4,000 people at once, the cafe is split over two floors with balcony seating areas overlooking the atrium.

Apple Park was first announced in 2011 by the late Steve Jobs, since then the company’s 2.8 million square feet plot has grown into the vast campus you see in the footage above.

Capable of housing over 12,000 employees the campus contains a cafe, woodland for brainstorming, a 100,000 square-foot Fitness and Wellness centre and the 1,000-seater Steve Jobs Theater where Apple will unveil all of its future products.

Despite its enormous size, Apple Park will be entirely self-sufficient thanks to 805,000 square feet of solar panels that cover the roof of the main ring and some of the other neighbouring buildings.