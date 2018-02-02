Apple announced its earnings yesterday and the results were a pretty fascinating indicator of how we’ll be spending our money on smartphones in future.

The number of phones shipped by Apple fell 1% compared to the last year, and yet it still made record profits of £14bn.

How did it manage that? Well there’s the £1000 iPhone X which Apple claims was its top-selling handset every week since it launched. So while Apple was selling less phones, it was making just as much, if not more money.