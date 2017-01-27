The credits on the first episode of ‘Apple Tree Yard’ had barely aired, before viewers had rushed to praise the performance of Emily Watson, even as they despaired of her character Yvonne’s decision to throw caution to the wind, and dive into an affair with enigmatic stranger Mr X (Ben Chaplin).

Inevitably, it’s all gone horribly wrong for her, with her brutal attack at a party at the hands of a colleague - in scenes Emily Watson admitted was traumatic to film.

The overriding question must be how her secret affair affects her decision to report, or not, to the police what’s happened to her. And how much she’ll choose to tell her husband, Gary? And whether her experience will force Yvonne to re-think her decisions?

Ahead of Episode 2 on Sunday evening, these are the other aspects we’re chewing on...