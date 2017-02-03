We’re halfway through ‘Apple Tree Yard’ and it’s probably fair to say fans are caught somewhere between horror and sympathy for Yvonne’s trauma following her brutal assault, and intense frustration for some of her decisions, particularly those ones including her clearly very dodgy lover.

There’s no doubt Emily Watson’s portrayal of a married woman caught between shock and desire is making Yvonne a more sympathetic character than she would otherwise be.

Much of my concern is reserved, however, for her husband Gary, played by the always convincing Mark Bonnar - yes, he’s erred himself, but he’s got some big shocks ahead of him.

In the meantime...