Finally, after a series that seemed longer than it actually was, ‘Apple Tree Yard’ has concluded, but with some questions left unanswered that have still got viewers scratching their heads.

We saw Yvonne Carmichael walk free from court, while her lover went down for the manslaughter of her rapist. The final scenes showed a family tattered, but not beyond repair, with a new grandchild promising to build bridges.

Meanwhile, some stuff we’re still trying to get our heads around, including, but not limited to, the following…

1. Did Yvonne ever think for one minute the secret of her affair wasn’t going to come out in court? Surely it was only a matter of time, and her lawyers looked as furious as her husband looked betrayed. Not the best decision…