The inevitable has happened: Apple has finally reacted to Brexit’s fluctuating pound and it has hit us where it hurts, our apps. According to 9to5Mac, Apple will start raising the prices on the App Store by up to around 25 per cent. The decision is reportedly as a result of the pound’s fluctuating state after the news that the UK was leaving the European Union.

Effectively that means a £0.79 app or game will now cost £0.99, while a game like Super Mario Run will go up in price from £7.99 to £9.99. In a message to its developers Apple sent out a document explaining how each of the pricing tiers would be changing. It is believed that the price changes will start appearing on your iPhone or iPad in the next seven days. This price hike means that app prices are now, for the first time, in line with the US e.g. a £9.99 app costs $9.99 in the United States. According to the message sent out to developers, prices will also be increasing in both India and Turkey.

In a statement to Engadget UK, an Apple spokesperson said: "Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes, and the cost of doing business. These factors vary from region to region and over time." Apple isn't the first company to react to the Brexit decision. HTC previously announced that it would be raising the price of its Vive virtual reality headset. Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus also revealed that it too would be raising the price of its popular smartphone the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T to better reflect the changing value of the pound.