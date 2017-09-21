Apple’s iOS 11 Emergency Services Update A ‘Step Forward’ For Women, But Charities Warn Of Potential Dangers

Women’s charities have praised the new iPhone update as a “positive step forward” in ending violence against women, but warned that if used in certain circumstances, the service may put vulnerable women in greater danger. The iOS 11 update includes a new ‘Emergency SOS’ function, designed to help users discreetly call emergency services quickly without having to dial 999. If users press the sleep/wake button on their phone five times, they are presented with a slide button that will make an SOS call when used. Settings can also be changed to remove this step and ‘auto call’ emergency services as soon as the five taps are made. On Twitter, many have suggested the update could be of particular use to women, with a tweet on the topic going viral.

TO ALL THE WOMEN TO EVER EXIST EVER: GO UPDATE UR PHONE N ACTIVATE THAT SHIT LIKE. NOW. pic.twitter.com/jg2cHCf3ow — 🌵 (@_anonymoustits) September 20, 2017

The iPhone update also allows users to set up “emergency contacts” in their phone - for example, trusted family members - who will be notified with their location as soon as they use this service. If your phone is ‘auto call’ enabled, it will conduct a three-second count down before calling 999, allowing users to cut off the call if it has been placed by mistake. Sarah Green, co-director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, told HuffPost UK the tool is “potentially a great piece of support for women at risk and we hope to hear more about it making a difference”. “It’s good to know that tech companies have their eye on tech solutions to counter abuse of women,” she added. “We hope there is work going on for example to disable and prevent the use of invisible tracking and surveillance apps by abusive men.”

HuffPost UK