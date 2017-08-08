Apple may be just weeks away from unveiling its brand-new phone but if this leak is anything to go on we’ve already seen the iPhone 8.

Thanks to renowned leaker of all things tech Evan Blass (@evleaks), this render from what appears to be a case manufacturer shows what is almost certainly the final design of the next iPhone.

The render confirms what many had suspected which is that the iPhone 8 will sport a major redesign over the iPhone 7.

Gone is the Touch ID Home button at the bottom and the bezel at the top, instead almost all of the front of the iPhone has been taken over by a huge curved screen.

According to numerous sources this screen isn’t just any screen either. It will reportedly be a 5.7-inch OLED display.

OLED displays are considered some of the best available, however they’re notoriously difficult to make and incredibly expensive to miniaturise. As such some analysts are predicting that the iPhone’s premium display will come with a premium price tag.

Evan Blass/evleaks

To make matters even more complex this isn’t just a straightforward panel, instead you can see that the display curves around the top speaker bulge where Apple has squeezed in the speaker and a number of front-facing cameras.

If you’re curious about what the iPhone 8 might look like without a case, renowned YouTuber Marques Brownlee has managed to get hold of what could be a fully dummy prototype of the iPhone 8.

The comprehensive video shows off what could be the iPhone’s new design including a glass back that will allow Apple’s new phone to support wireless charging.