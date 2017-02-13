All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    13/02/2017 16:20 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 16:27 GMT

    Apple's iPhone 8 Said To Have Longer Battery Life And Wireless Charging

    This is music to our ears...

    Apple’s iPhone 7 is a brilliant smartphone, in fact we said as much in our review. If it suffers from one small problem it is that in real-life we’ve found that compared to the iPhone 7 Plus, the battery life isn’t anywhere near as good.

    Well it looks as though Apple’s ‘Anniversary’ iPhone 8 will solve this problem by taking the battery from the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus and squeezing it into the smaller 4.7-inch dimensions of the iPhone 7.

    Apple

    This latest rumour comes courtesy of KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a man who has an almost impeccable track record for predicting Apple’s newest features.

    So what does this rumour actually mean for you? Well it means that if true you’ll get Apple’s new flagship smartphone with its brand-new OLED display that covers the entire phone and a battery life that will last, at the bare minimum, and entire day.

    In order to fit that battery into the dimensions of a 4.7-inch smartphone Apple’s reportedly choosing a more expensive logic board that takes up considerably less room.

    Wachiwit via Getty Images

    This would certainly fit in with other claims that Apple is sparing no expense with the iPhone 8. This means that not only will it be the most advanced phone Apple’s ever made, but also the most expensive.

    Reports are suggesting that thanks to the use of premium components it could push the price of the iPhone 8 to well over $1000.

    Finally there are also reports that this will be the first iPhone to support wireless charging.

    Related...

    This comes after it was noticed by someone at IHS Technology that Apple has appeared as a member of the QI Wireless Power Consortium - a group of companies (including Samsung) that are working together to standardise wireless charging technology.

    It wouldn’t be the first time Apple’s embraced wireless charging, it currently uses it on the Apple Watch, however it would be the first time they’ve introduced it on a smartphone.

    Wireless charging does have its benefits but has yet to take off as a main feature for smartphones. If Apple is looking to launch wireless charging than expect the company to make sure it’s the only way you’ll want to charge your phone.

    Best Smartphones To Buy In 2017

    • Apple iPhone 7
      Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
      This is Apple’s best iPhone ever, and if we’re honest it’s one of their most innovative devices yet. It has an incredible camera, is water-resistant and boasts a stunning bright new display. Of course it can’t escape the rumours surrounding next year’s device but if you’re looking to buy a smartphone right now, and Apple are on your radar, this is the phone for you.
    • Google Pixel
      The Huffington Post UK
      This is Google’s iPhone. It’s that simple. As such there are achievements and compromises. If you’re after an incredibly well-built, powerful Android flagship, Google have given you a truly five-star smartphone. If you’re a photographer, the Pixel’s camera and cloud storage option make this a no brainer. It's not cheap though, with the XL costing over £800.
    • OnePlus 3T
      The Huffington Post UK
      The OnePlus 3T is simply a continuation of the ethos that makes OnePlus phones so good. It’s exceptionally well-built, powerful and offers you everything you could want in an affordable and meaningful package. No smartphone will give you more value for money.
    • Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
      Bloomberg via Getty Images
      With a new curved back and larger 5.5-inch display the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge is more about evolution than revolution. The S7 edge now sports a water-resistant body, embedded camera and a MicroSD card slot. The S7 edge is also Samsung's most powerful smartphone yet, so powerful in fact that Samsung have actually had to equip a tiny water-cooling system inside the phone. The good news though is that means you'll never have to worry about getting a warm hand.
    • Apple iPhone SE
      The Huffington Post UK
      Incredibly, Apple's familiar-looking iPhone SE manages to boast the same performance as its top-of-the-range iPhone 6s making it the most powerful 4-inch smartphone available. If you're keen to return to the days of one-handed texting then Apple's bite-sized iPhone is the smartphone for you.
    • LG G5
      ASSOCIATED PRESS
      The LG G5 sets itself apart from rivals like the S7, Xperia XA and the iPhone 6s by being something utterly unique. The G5 is the first commercial 'modular' phone, allowing you to swap out the bottom for new accessories. So far there's an audio one made in partnership with Bang & Olufsen and a camera-focused attachment which gives you extra camera controls.
    • Huawei P9
      JACK TAYLOR via Getty Images
      The Huawei P9 is a smartphone designed for capturing life. Thanks to a partnership with photography legends Leica this dual-lens camera can take pictures that'll put your dedicated camera to shame. Of course it helps that the P9 is also a pretty great Android smartphone as well.
    • Google Nexus 5X
      The Nexus 5X strikes the ultimate balance between power and affordability. Taking over the responsibility from the frankly excellent Nexus 5, Google's new smartphone boast an ultra-light body but still crams in a fingerprint sensor, the latest version of Android marshmallow and a Full-HD display.
    MORE:appleiPhoneComputersiphone 7apple watchSmart PhonesComputer ProductsWearable Technology

    Conversations