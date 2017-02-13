Apple’s iPhone 7 is a brilliant smartphone, in fact we said as much in our review. If it suffers from one small problem it is that in real-life we’ve found that compared to the iPhone 7 Plus, the battery life isn’t anywhere near as good. Well it looks as though Apple’s ‘Anniversary’ iPhone 8 will solve this problem by taking the battery from the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus and squeezing it into the smaller 4.7-inch dimensions of the iPhone 7.

This latest rumour comes courtesy of KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a man who has an almost impeccable track record for predicting Apple’s newest features. So what does this rumour actually mean for you? Well it means that if true you’ll get Apple’s new flagship smartphone with its brand-new OLED display that covers the entire phone and a battery life that will last, at the bare minimum, and entire day. In order to fit that battery into the dimensions of a 4.7-inch smartphone Apple’s reportedly choosing a more expensive logic board that takes up considerably less room.

This would certainly fit in with other claims that Apple is sparing no expense with the iPhone 8. This means that not only will it be the most advanced phone Apple’s ever made, but also the most expensive. Reports are suggesting that thanks to the use of premium components it could push the price of the iPhone 8 to well over $1000. Finally there are also reports that this will be the first iPhone to support wireless charging.

This comes after it was noticed by someone at IHS Technology that Apple has appeared as a member of the QI Wireless Power Consortium - a group of companies (including Samsung) that are working together to standardise wireless charging technology. It wouldn't be the first time Apple's embraced wireless charging, it currently uses it on the Apple Watch, however it would be the first time they've introduced it on a smartphone. Wireless charging does have its benefits but has yet to take off as a main feature for smartphones. If Apple is looking to launch wireless charging than expect the company to make sure it's the only way you'll want to charge your phone.