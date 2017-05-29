Apple’s iPhone 8 will have an integrated Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the display of the phone, despite rumours to the contrary. Widely rumoured to be one of its key features, there had been talk that Apple was struggling to find a way to integrate a hidden fingerprint sensor into the display of the phone.

George Frey via Getty Images

Well according to the Chinese-language Economic Daily News, sources from one of Apple’s manufacturing companies has confirmed that the iPhone’s designers were able to overcome any hurdles it might have created and have successfully integrated it into the phone. Apple’s iPhone 8 is without doubt looking set to be one of the most eagerly-anticipated tech launches of recent years.

Rumours have suggested that in keeping with the iPhone's 10th anniversary the iPhone 8 would be a radical step forward compared to last year's iPhone 7. The biggest rumour is of course surrounding the phone's display. Apple is reportedly making the switch to OLED panels, a technology that while expensive, is considered far superior to LCD displays. In addition it's believed that the phone will have no bezels, instead sporting a screen that stretches from the top of the display right down to the bottom. While we'll have to wait until September to find out what Apple has in store there might be a chance to find out more before then. In June Apple traditionally announces its brand-new version of iOS. If Apple's new iPhone does indeed have a radically new design there could well be some hidden references buried inside the code of the new operating system.