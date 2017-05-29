Apple’s iPhone 8 will have an integrated Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the display of the phone, despite rumours to the contrary.
Widely rumoured to be one of its key features, there had been talk that Apple was struggling to find a way to integrate a hidden fingerprint sensor into the display of the phone.
Well according to the Chinese-language Economic Daily News, sources from one of Apple’s manufacturing companies has confirmed that the iPhone’s designers were able to overcome any hurdles it might have created and have successfully integrated it into the phone.
Apple’s iPhone 8 is without doubt looking set to be one of the most eagerly-anticipated tech launches of recent years.
Rumours have suggested that in keeping with the iPhone’s 10th anniversary the iPhone 8 would be a radical step forward compared to last year’s iPhone 7.
The biggest rumour is of course surrounding the phone’s display. Apple is reportedly making the switch to OLED panels, a technology that while expensive, is considered far superior to LCD displays.
In addition it’s believed that the phone will have no bezels, instead sporting a screen that stretches from the top of the display right down to the bottom.
While we’ll have to wait until September to find out what Apple has in store there might be a chance to find out more before then.
In June Apple traditionally announces its brand-new version of iOS. If Apple’s new iPhone does indeed have a radically new design there could well be some hidden references buried inside the code of the new operating system.
Best Smartphones In 2017
-
Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
This is Apple’s best iPhone ever
, and if we’re honest it’s one of their most innovative devices yet. It has an incredible camera, is water-resistant and boasts a stunning bright new display. Of course it can’t escape the rumours surrounding next year’s device but if you’re looking to buy a smartphone right now, and Apple are on your radar, this is the phone for you.
-
The Huffington Post UK
This is Google’s iPhone. It’s that simple. As such there are achievements and compromises. If you’re after an incredibly well-built, powerful Android flagship, Google have given you a truly five-star smartphone. If you’re a photographer, the Pixel’s camera and cloud storage option make this a no brainer. It's not cheap though, with the XL costing over £800.
-
The Huffington Post UK
The OnePlus 3T is simply a continuation of the ethos that makes OnePlus phones so good. It’s exceptionally well-built, powerful and offers you everything you could want in an affordable and meaningful package. No smartphone will give you more value for money.
-
Bloomberg via Getty Images
With a new curved back and larger 5.5-inch display the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
is more about evolution than revolution. The S7 edge now sports a water-resistant body, embedded camera and a MicroSD card slot. The S7 edge is also Samsung's most powerful smartphone yet, so powerful in fact that Samsung have actually had to equip a tiny water-cooling system inside the phone. The good news though is that means you'll never have to worry about getting a warm hand.
-
The Huffington Post UK
Incredibly, Apple's familiar-looking iPhone SE
manages to boast the same performance as its top-of-the-range iPhone 6s making it the most powerful 4-inch smartphone available. If you're keen to return to the days of one-handed texting then Apple's bite-sized iPhone is the smartphone for you.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The LG G5
sets itself apart from rivals like the S7, Xperia XA and the iPhone 6s by being something utterly unique. The G5 is the first commercial 'modular' phone, allowing you to swap out the bottom for new accessories. So far there's an audio one made in partnership with Bang & Olufsen and a camera-focused attachment which gives you extra camera controls.
-
JACK TAYLOR via Getty Images
The Huawei P9 is a smartphone designed for capturing life. Thanks to a partnership with photography legends Leica this dual-lens camera can take pictures that'll put your dedicated camera to shame. Of course it helps that the P9 is also a pretty great Android smartphone as well.
-
The Nexus 5X
strikes the ultimate balance between power and affordability. Taking over the responsibility from the frankly excellent Nexus 5, Google's new smartphone boast an ultra-light body but still crams in a fingerprint sensor, the latest version of Android marshmallow and a Full-HD display.