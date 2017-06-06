Apple's Browser Will Stop Those Creepy Shopping Ads From Following You Around The Internet

We’ve all been there. You go online to look at potentially buying something and then for the next three days every single website you visit is plastered with adverts to buy that very same product. It’s annoying, and more than a little creepy and now Apple’s decided that it’s going to put a stop to it. Starting this Autumn, Apple’s browser Safari will now start using machine learning to identify advertisers and websites who are tracking your behaviour.

Apple The feature will launch along with Apple's new operating system macOS High Sierra.

Once it learns who they are it will remove the cross-site tracking data that allows the adverts to follow you around the internet wherever you go. Another incredibly handy new feature is the ability to block autoplay videos. Safari will now automatically detect an autoplay video and pause it before it even has a chance to play, giving you peace and quiet.

If there’s a site where you actually want videos to be on autoplay then you can add it to an exemption list and Safari will let them go wild. Both these features, while small on the surface, should make a subtle but noticeable difference to your browsing and sends a clear message to advertisers who are thinking of ever more invasive ways to get involved with your browsing online. So how do you get these new features? They’ll both be available on the brand-new version of Safari that will ship with Apple’s newly-announced operating system for Macs High Sierra. The Best Gadgets Of 2017