Apple’s 2.8 million-square foot “spaceship” headquarters is set to open its doors to employees in April, the firm has revealed.
Announced by Apple’s late CEO Steve Jobs in 2011, Apple Park was originally slated for a 2015 opening but construction was delayed after a lengthy approval process with Cupertino City Council.
Builders are now putting the finishing touches to the campus, which is said to be the embodiment of Apple’s perfectionism.
Engineers and designers have gone to painstaking lengths to ensure that even the building’s invisible features, such as wiring and piping, are perfectly formed.
Apple announced today (22 Feb) that the campus will be called Apple Park and feature a theatre named after the firm’s visionary co-founder Steve Jobs.
“Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.
“The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We’ve achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy.”
The 175-acre park will feature one of the largest on-site solar energy installations in the world, and the ring building requires no heating or air conditioning for nine months of the year, thanks to natural ventilation.
The true scale of the project was first revealed by drone footage in 2015 (above). The ring is large enough to house the Pentagon.