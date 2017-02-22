Apple’s 2.8 million-square foot “spaceship” headquarters is set to open its doors to employees in April, the firm has revealed.

Announced by Apple’s late CEO Steve Jobs in 2011, Apple Park was originally slated for a 2015 opening but construction was delayed after a lengthy approval process with Cupertino City Council.

Builders are now putting the finishing touches to the campus, which is said to be the embodiment of Apple’s perfectionism.