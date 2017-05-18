Thousands of students are celebrating the “blessing” of an AQA chemistry paper after sitting the GCSE exam this morning.

Pupils tweeted the exam board to thank them for the test, with some particularly zealous teens even calling it a “gift from God”.

The test comes just days after AQA caused controversy with its GCSE Biology exam by asking students to explain: “Why Charles Darwin was drawn as a monkey.”

Teens complained that it was unfair to ask such “stupid” questions about “Victorian memes” when they had spent months revising other topics.

But many students appear to have forgotten their animosity towards examiners after sitting the chemistry test, with a six mark question about limestone quarrying proving to be a particular hit.