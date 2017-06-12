AQA English Language Exam Teaches GCSE Students An Unexpected Parenting Lesson

Teenagers sitting the AQA English Language GCSE exam got a rather unexpected lesson about parenting from their source material.

The 15- and 16-year-olds tackling the paper on Monday 12 June had to answer questions on set texts, including two articles in which writers discussed how they feel about their children growing up.

Author Stuart Heritage identified one of the texts as his ‘Man With A Pram’ Guardian column - and he swiftly offered an apology to the frustrated students.