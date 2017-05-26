This morning, thousands of GCSE students sat down to take the AQA English Literature exam.

But while most pupils were pleased with the paper, calling it a “blessing” and a “gem”, others had a very different reaction.

“Just putting some syrup on my answer booklet because it was all pure waffle,” one teen tweeted.

Others quickly offered their own humour in response to the test, suggesting how they had stretched their limited knowledge of the texts to fill answer booklets: