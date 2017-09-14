Arab Ambassadors Event Cancelled After Saudi Arabia And Sudan 'Barred From Labour Conference'

Arab ambassadors have cancelled their reception at Labour party conference after Saudi and Sudanese representatives were seemingly barred from attending.

The London office of the League of Arab States wrote to all MPs and peers on Thursday to tell them the event - due to be hosted by the Council of Arab Ambassadors at the conference in Brighton next week - was no longer happening.

In the letter, the organisation said it had taken the decision to cancel its reception and buffet dinner, which is held annually, and would not be going to the conference at all “due to the rejection of both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s and the Republic of Sudan’s applications to attend”.