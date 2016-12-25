John Stillwell/PA Wire

Retailers including Argos, John Lewis, Tesco, Halfords, Homebase, and Matalan are preparing to offer customers massive savings as part of the Boxing Day sales.

Although kicking off officially at midnight on Monday 26 December - some retailers have begun their sales even earlier, meaning you can begin shopping right now.

So this is time to grab yourself an astonishing bargain on gizmos, gadgets, and essential home appliances.

Last year an estimate 22 million Britons braved the Boxing Day sales. Argos deals Argos has kicked off Boxing Day in spectacular style and below are some of the very best deals available at the retailer’s 800 stores and online.

Fitness

Reebok GT40s Treadmill from £1099.99 to just £379.99

TVs

LG 49” Ultra HD 4K TV at just £419

40” Samsung Curved TV at just £369

49” Samsung Curved TV at just £449.99

55” Samsung Curved TV at just £579

Hitachi 48” Ultra HD LED TV at just 299.99

White goods

Bush 7KG 1400 Spin Washing Machine from £229.99 to just £149.99 Argos opening times on Boxing Day this year Argos stores are planning to operate standard opening times of 9am - 5.30pm - but be sure to check your local branch before setting off. Other stores’ opening times on Boxing Day 2016 Some branches will vary as to when they’ll be admitting shoppers, so do click on the blue links and check local store finders to be sure.

And remember, if you can’t bear the crush, check out the online sales, which historically tend to kick off earlier. Tesco Most stores will be open between 9am and 6pm. Tesco Express stores will open from 8am to 10pm. Northern Ireland Extra and Superstores are open from 10am to 6pm. Use the store finder to find out your local branch’s opening times. Asda All UK stores will be open but operating reduced hours, with most stores opening from 9am to 6pm. Use the store finder to check your local branch. Sainsbury’s The majority of UK-wide stores will be open, but reduced opening hours may be in place. Many will open from 9am until 6pm, but check details for your your local store here. Selfridges London: 9am – 9pm

Birmingham: 8am - 9pm

Manchester, Exchange Square: 8am - 8pm