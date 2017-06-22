Argos has shared its predictions for the toys that will be under your Christmas tree in December.

It might feel like you’ve only just recovered from last year, but each summer, the catalogue retailer issues a list of what will be the bestselling toys, six months in advance of Santa Claus’ visit.

Dominating lists to the North Pole for the 2017 holiday season will be “memorable childhood gifts” including dolls, LEGO, and tech-driven toys - some of which haven’t even hit the shelves yet.

Argos

The official list from the UK toyseller tells parents to expect requests for items like the Luvabella doll, capable of drinking milk from a bottle and sleeping, the Airhods DR1 Race Drone, and wearable tech SoundMoovz bands.

And if you thought Hatchimals had gone away, think again, as they’re still topping the charts.

On-screen toys are also set to feature on wishlists, with appearances from Disney’s ‘Cars 3’ Lightning McQueen, and the ‘Paw Patrol’ Sea Patroller.

But according to the research, polled from over 1,000 parents, the most popular choice this year will be a ‘blockbuster gift’. As 54% of parents say they are planning on purchasing a ‘gasp out loud’ present alongside a couple of stocking fillers.

All toys listed below will be available to buy via Argos from July.