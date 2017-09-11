George Bush’s Press Secretary has spent the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks once again gracing Twitter with his incredible first-hand experience of that day.
Ari Fleischer began the day as he would any other, running through meetings and briefings with the then-President in Florida ahead of the now-infamous school visit.
His account covers the mundane...
And the dramatic...
But what makes it truly unique are recollections and images such as these that show the President and those around him trying to make sense of the unfolding events...
... as well as what it was like to be aboard Air Force One, the “only plane in the sky” after US airspace was shutdown.
Last year Fleischer marked the 15th anniversary last year be releasing the hand-written notes taken on the day.
There are six pages in all, the only original verbatim text of what Bush said on Air Force One as he and his senior aides absorbed the news.
“We’re at war,” Bush told Vice President Dick Cheney. Hanging up and turning to his aides, he added: “When we find out who did this, they’re not going to like me as president. Somebody’s going to pay."
A full account of the day was published in Politico.
At the time of writing Fleischer was still tweeting, you can read the full thread beginning here but here are some highlights.