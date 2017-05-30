Ariana Grande has confirmed plans for a Manchester benefit concert, revealing details of how fans can be there.

The concert will take place at cricket ground Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday 4 June and Ariana isn’t going it alone, as a whole host of acts - including Katy Perry and Niall Horan - are also on the line-up.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Ariana Grande

All proceeds going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

Here are full details of how to get tickets…

Fans who were at Ariana’s Manchester Arena gig can go for free

If you were at the Ariana gig on Monday 22 May, click here to register for a free ticket to the One Love Manchester event. You need to register by 4pm on Wednesday 31 May, and Ticketmaster will then be in touch with details on how to get your ticket.

Everyone else can buy tickets on Thursday 1 June

The rest will be on sale from 10am on Thursday, also on Ticketmaster. While the venue has a capacity of up to 50,000, it’s highly likely that demand will outweigh the number of tickets available. Fear not though, because…

The BBC will broadcast the whole thing