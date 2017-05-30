Ariana Grande will return to Manchester to headline a charity concert on Sunday (4 June), and she’ll have plenty of A-list stars performing with her.

Over the weekend, the singer promised that she would back in the city to raise money for the families affected by last Monday’s (22 May) bombing, which killed 22 people, and it’s now been confirmed that the event will take place at cricket ground Emirates Old Trafford.

PA Archive/PA Images Ariana Grande

And on the day Ariana will be joined a number of friends, including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber.

Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That and Niall Horan will also perform, and it’s thought more acts will be added to the bill in the coming days.

Fans who were at Ariana’s Manchester Arena can register online for a free ticket for this event, while other members of the public can purchase them from 10am, Thursday 1 June.

The proceeds from sales will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

The gig will be broadcast on BBC One from 6.55pm, as well as on BBC Radio and the Capital Radio Network. It will also be streamed online worldwide.

A number of the acts performing were among those who shared their condolences following the attack.