Ariana Grande is to be granted honorary citizenship of Manchester, if new plans put forward by the city go ahead.

The ‘Into You’ singer has been universally commended for her response to the terror attack which took place on Monday 22 May and the council are now looking to officially recognise her efforts with a new initiative, which would grant citizenship to anyone who has made an important contribution to the city.

Getty Images via Getty Images Ariana Grande performing in Manchester

Council leader Sir Richard Leese said: “This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognise those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city.

A decision will be reached next month.

The One Love Manchester show saw a host of A-list stars performing a benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester bombing last month, in which 22 people lost their lives after an Ariana Grande tour date at the M.E.N. Arena.

Getty Images via Getty Images Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande's duet was a highlight of the show

Artists like Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay all took the stage over the course of the evening, but it was Ariana who won the most praise with her strength and defiance.

She closed the show with an emotional rendition of ‘Over The Rainbow’, which she has since been released as a charity single, with proceeds going towards victims of the Manchester attack.

To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.

