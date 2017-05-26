Ariana Grande has said she will perform in a charity concert in Manchester as a tribute to those killed and injured in Monday night’s bombing.

In a statement, the ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer said: “I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

Grande highlighted the response of people from Manchester and across the world after the attack, which struck after she left the stage at the city’s Arena.

“The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday,” she wrote.

Twenty-two people were killed, and 119 injured after bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device as people left Grande’s concert.