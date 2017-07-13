Ariana Grande has expressed her love for the city of Manchester, after it was revealed she was being made an honorary citizen.

Last month, it was revealed Manchester council had proposed plans to honour Ariana’s efforts in the wake of the terrorist attack at her concert earlier this year, specifically the One Love Manchester benefit gigt, which she was heavily involved in.

On Wednesday (12 July), this was made official, with council leader Sir Richard Leese singing her praises.