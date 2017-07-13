Ariana Grande has expressed her love for the city of Manchester, after it was revealed she was being made an honorary citizen.
Last month, it was revealed Manchester council had proposed plans to honour Ariana’s efforts in the wake of the terrorist attack at her concert earlier this year, specifically the One Love Manchester benefit gigt, which she was heavily involved in.
On Wednesday (12 July), this was made official, with council leader Sir Richard Leese singing her praises.
The ‘Into You’ singer shared a quote from him, in which he said: “She, as an artist, a performer, was determined that she would not perform again until she had returned to Manchester to perform.
“In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and became the first patron of that fund.”
In response, Ariana commented: “I don’t know what to say. Words don’t suffice. I’m moved and honored. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you.”
She also posted a bee emoji, a symbol of the city that became synonymous with people’s strength in the aftermath of the attack.
The One Love Manchester show saw a host of A-list stars performing a benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester bombing last month, in which 22 people lost their lives after an Ariana Grande tour date at the M.E.N. Arena.
Artists like Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay all took the stage over the course of the evening, but it was Ariana who won the most praise with her strength and defiance.
She closed the show with an emotional rendition of ‘Over The Rainbow’, which she has since been released as a charity single, with proceeds going towards victims of the Manchester attack.