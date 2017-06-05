Ariana Grande’s mum, Joan, spent her time at the One Love Manchester show on Sunday (4 June) walking through the crowds to offer comfort and support to fans in the audience.
The benefit concert was held over the weekend to raise money for, and pay tribute to, the victims of the Manchester bombing last month, which took place after an Ariana show at Manchester’s M.E.N. Arena.
And while music fans enjoyed performances from huge names like Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher, Joan reportedly took the time to mingle with concert-goers at the Old Trafford cricket ground, urging them not to feel scared in the wake of the terrorist attack.
One attendee shared a photo with Joan on her Twitter page, alongside the caption: “Ariana Grande’s mum is strolling through the crowd telling fans: ‘Do not be afraid.’”
Those who were in attendance at the Ariana concert where the bombing took place were offered the opportunity to register for free tickets to the One Love Manchester show when it was first announced last week, while general admission tickets sold out just six minutes after going on sale.
Joan’s efforts during the initial Manchester show were widely reported at the time, with TMZ claiming she took 10 fans backstage in the wake of the attack, waiting with them until they were able to safely leave the venue.
She had been seated at the front of the venue when the bomb was detonated, killing 22 people and injuring 119.
Posting on her Twitter page days later, she wrote: “My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families and friends whose grief knows no bounds.
“I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives!
“Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester. I continually thank those who are and were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world!”
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.