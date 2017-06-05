Ariana Grande’s mum, Joan, spent her time at the One Love Manchester show on Sunday (4 June) walking through the crowds to offer comfort and support to fans in the audience.

The benefit concert was held over the weekend to raise money for, and pay tribute to, the victims of the Manchester bombing last month, which took place after an Ariana show at Manchester’s M.E.N. Arena.

And while music fans enjoyed performances from huge names like Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher, Joan reportedly took the time to mingle with concert-goers at the Old Trafford cricket ground, urging them not to feel scared in the wake of the terrorist attack.