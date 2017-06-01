Tickets for Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert sold out in less than six minutes after going on sale earlier today.

The concert, dubbed One Love Manchester, will see the ‘Into You’ singer and a host of other A-list performers taking to the stage on Sunday (4 June) to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack, which took place at an Ariana Grande show last week.

While those who were in attendance at the Ariana concert were guaranteed free tickets to the tribute show, general tickets went on sale at 10am on Thursday (1 June).

By 10.11am, a tweet was sent from the concert’s official account, revealing that the tickets had already sold out within just six minutes.

UPDATE: One Love Manchester is now completely sold out- and in under 6 minutes! — One Love Manchester (@1lovemanchester) June 1, 2017

The show will take place at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground, with Ticketmaster - who have already waived their usual booking fee for the event - revealing that tickets for the show won’t be eligible for resale sites Get Me In and Seatwave.

Those who weren’t able to bag tickets will be able to watch along at home, though, with the BBC broadcasting the whole show live from 6.55pm on Sunday.

The timing of the concert has led ITV to bring forward the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live final by one day, to avoid a scheduling clash.

The channel said in an official statement: “Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund.