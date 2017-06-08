Ariana Grande has resumed her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour, two and a half weeks after postponing a series of gigs following the terrorist attack which took place as fans were leaving her Manchester Arena concert.

The singer performed at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Wednesday (7 June) night, and posted a number of heartfelt messages on social media both before and after the show.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Posting on Instagram, she captioned a picture of the Eiffel Tower with: “First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart.

“Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you, I love you.”

Ariana then later shared a photograph of herself on stage, with the words: “Merci, Paris. Je t’aime. Grateful to be back.”

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Finally, she posted a short fan video from the gig:

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

Ariana has been praised for her handling of the last two weeks, particularly after returning to the UK on Sunday for the One Love Manchester concert.

Tickets for the charity event sold out in a matter of minutes, and it became the most-watched television event of the year when 22.6 million viewers watched at least three minutes of the BBC’s broadcast of the concert.

Ariana’s world tour will continue until September, and it’s expected that the seven gigs she cancelled will be rescheduled.

Ariana Grande: 9 Facts In 90 Seconds