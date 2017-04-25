Arkansas on Monday continued their controversial execution spree by carrying out back-to-back executions to become the first US state to kill more than one inmate on the same day in 17 years.

The state’s plans to execute eight inmates in 11 days were set in motion last Thursday with the execution of 51-year-old Ledell Lee, before he was able to seek new DNA testing his lawyers believed may have proved his innocence.

The state has been subject to a flurry of legal challenges over the executions and has been accused of fast-tracking them due to its supply of lethal injection drugs expiring on April 30. The cocktail of drugs used have also been widely debated and the latest executions have led to fresh claims they cause undue suffering.

Convicted killer Marcel Williams, 46, was pronounced dead around 10pm local time, just over three hours after fellow killer, 52-year-old Jack Jones, was put to death on the same gurney.

Williams’ fatal punishment was initially delayed by a judge over claims that Jones’ execution wasn’t carried out properly.

Lawyers for Williams claimed officials had spent 45 minutes trying to place an IV line in Jones’s neck before placing it elsewhere.

They argued, according to local media reports, that Jones was still conscious, moving his lips and “gulping for air” after being administered with the sedative midazolam that is supposed to render inmates unconscious.

Jones, who was convicted of raping and killing Mary Phillips, 34, in 1995 and trying to murder her 11-year-old daughter, and found guilty of another rape and murder in Florida, reportedly took 14 minutes to die after the procedure began.

Williams, who was briefly removed from the death chamber, before being returned after his stay was lifted, took 17 minutes to die after the procedure began. He was pronounced dead at 10.33pm.

Williams was convicted of the 1997 kidnapping, rape and murder of 22-year-old Stacy Errickson. He also abducted and raped two other women.

Speaking on behalf of Errickson’s family, Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a statement: “After more than 20 years, justice has prevailed.”

Earlier Jones had argued his health conditions could lead to a painful death. He gave a lengthy last statement, with his final words: “I’m sorry.”

In the two-minute long statement Jones said: “I hope over time you can learn who I really am and I am not a monster.

“I want people to know that when I came to prison I made up my mind that I would be a better person when I left than when I came in.

“I had no doubt in my mind that I would make every effort to do this. I’d like to think that I’ve accomplished this.”

Jones said he made “every effort” to be a good person, practising Buddhism and studying physics.

“There are no words that would fully express my remorse for the pain that I caused,” he wrote.