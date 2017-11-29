If you’ve seen ‘Call Me By You’ll Name’, you’ll know that Oliver, played by actor Armie Hammer, loved a pair of short shorts.
Well, it turns out they proved to be a bit of a ball-ache for the critically lauded film’s post-production team... literally.
That’s because they had to digitally remove his testicles from certain shots of the movie after some unfortunate wardrobe malfunctions.
During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Armie told host Andy Cohen there was a surprising amount of time spent working on his crotch in the edit.
“There was a few times where they had to go back and digitally remove my balls from the movie, yeah,” he said.
“They were short shorts. What’re you gonna do?”
Andy interrupted: “Armie Hammer has big balls is what you’re saying?”
Director Luca Guadagnino added: “No, no, I’m not just saying it. We had to remove them!”
‘Call Me By Your Name’ tells the story of high school student Elio (Timothée Chalamet), who falls for 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer) in the summer of 1983.
The film has already become a hot contender for next year’s Oscars, though its stars have had to speak out about the controversial age-gap, after some claimed it was predatory in nature.
“We weren’t trying to make some salacious, predatory movie,”Armie told the Hollywood Reporter.
“The age of consent in Italy is 14. So, to get technical, it’s not illegal there. Whether I agree with that or not, that’s a whole ’nother Oprah, you know?
“But this isn’t a normal situation: The younger guy goes after the older guy. The dynamic is not older predatory versus younger boy.”