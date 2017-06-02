Arnold Schwarzenegger has escalated his feud with Donald Trump after the President withdrew from the Paris Agreement on climate change. Schwarzenegger, who has served two terms as the Governor of California, released a video of himself addressing Trump directly, warning: “One man cannot stop our clean energy revolution” or “destroy our progress.” Channelling one of his most famous roles, The Terminator actor wryly reminded the President: “One man cannot go back in time, only I can do that.”

Urging Trump to “protect the people”, Schwarzenegger cited 200,000 annual deaths in the US from air pollution as he implored: “Please Mr President, choose the future.” Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more dangerous levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America’s pollution contributes so much to rising temperatures. Calculations suggest withdrawal from the Paris accord could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide a year - enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather.

Orion Pictures Arnold Schwarzenegger played a time-travelling cyborg assassin in the Terminator and Terminator 2 films

Schwarzenegger added: “No one remembers the people who told President Kennedy not to go to the Moon. We remember the great leaders. “The great leaders that don’t walk backwards into the past but great leaders that charge forward towards the future.” The 69-year-old called on citizens to “rise up” and start a clean energy revolution themselves, stating people couldn’t “sit back and just do nothing while people are getting sick and dying… especially when you know there’s another way.”

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump at the second official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 US presidential campaign