Arthur Collins Admits Hiding Mobile Phone Inside Crutch In Prison

Collins, the ex-boyfriend of reality TV-star Ferne McCann, was being held in custody at the time ahead of his trial over the acid attack at Mangle E8 nightclub in the early hours of April 17.

The 25-year-old also concealed two Sim cards and two USB sticks in the walking aid while on remand at HMP Thameside, a court heard today, the Press Association reports.

Arthur Collins, who is serving a 20-year jail term for carrying out an acid attack in a London nightclub, has admitted hiding a phone inside a crutch while in prison.

Last week he was handed a 20 year sentence for throwing the corrosive substance at a crowd, leaving 16 people with serious burns.

On Wednesday, Collins admitted one charge of possession of a prohibited item while in prison when he appeared via video link at Bromley magistrates court in London on Wednesday.

The court heard Collins wanted to use the phone to make private calls to McCann, who was heavily pregnant with their child at the time.

He will be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court at a later date.

The court heard the prohibited items were discovered when a police officer removed the rubber stopper from the bottom of the crutch in his private shower during a cell search.

Collins was using the crutch after he hurt his feet while trying to evade the police following the acid attack.

His lawyer told the court Collins had the phone in order to make private calls to McCann.

Audrey Mogan said: “He did not have the phone for any sinister purpose.

“His partner at the time was heavily pregnant and gave birth the following November.

“He had this phone because he and his partner had been hounded by the media.”

Collins is currently serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and nine counts of actual bodily harm.

The attack happened after he got into an altercation with a group of men on the dance floor at the club.

He was captured on camera after the attack appearing to laugh.