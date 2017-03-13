Theresa May has won the legal power to begin Brexit, after the Article 50 bill cleared parliament without amendments.

MPs rejected amendments to the Brexit bill that called for parliament to have a “meaningful” vote on a final deal and protected EU nationals’ rights after we leave the EU.

Peers defied the Government to amend the bill - which must pass before Theresa May begins the formal process of leaving the bloc - to allow EU nationals already here to remain after Brexit and give MPs a vote on the final deal.

But on Monday night, MPs voted 335-287 to reject the EU nationals amendment and 331-286 to reject the one about a vote on the deal.