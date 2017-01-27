The 9 MPs Most At Risk From Losing Their Seats By Voting For Article 50

In her resignation letter as she quit the Labour’s frontbench, Tulip Siddiq claimed it was her job to represent her pro-Remain constituency in Parliament, not the other way round.

The Hampstead and Kilburn MP is certainly not the only parliamentarian facing the dilemma of whether to abide by the national result and support Brexit measures in the Commons, or reflect how their constituency voted.

Although the referendum was not conducted along constituency lines, analysis of the vote by Dr Chris Hanretty from the University of East Anglia has boiled down the results to local level.

MPs with large majorities have more freedom to vote with their conscience, meaning Brexit-backing Kate Hoey will not fear losing all of 12,708 majority in Vauxhall - despite just 22% of voters in her constituency voting Leave.

However, other MPs thinking about backing the Article 50 Bill may well be worried about their small majorities in pro-Remain seats if May were to call a snap election.

Here are 9 MPs with small majorities considering going against their constituency result in the referendum and backing the Article 50 Bill.