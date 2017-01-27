All Sections
    27/01/2017 16:20 GMT | Updated 27/01/2017 17:32 GMT

    The 9 MPs Most At Risk From Losing Their Seats By Voting For Article 50

    These MPs have small majorities in pro-Remain seats

    In her resignation letter as she quit the Labour’s frontbench, Tulip Siddiq claimed it was her job to represent her pro-Remain constituency in Parliament, not the other way round.

    The Hampstead and Kilburn MP is certainly not the only parliamentarian facing the dilemma of whether to abide by the national result and support Brexit measures in the Commons, or reflect how their constituency voted.

    Although the referendum was not conducted along constituency lines, analysis of the vote by Dr Chris Hanretty from the University of East Anglia has boiled down the results to local level.

    MPs with large majorities have more freedom to vote with their conscience, meaning Brexit-backing Kate Hoey will not fear losing all of 12,708 majority in Vauxhall - despite just 22% of voters in her constituency voting Leave.

    However, other MPs thinking about backing the Article 50 Bill may well be worried about their small majorities in pro-Remain seats if May were to call a snap election.

    Here are 9 MPs with small majorities considering going against their constituency result in the referendum and backing the Article 50 Bill.

    • Christian Matheson, Labour
      Chris Matheson
      Chester
      Majority: 93
      EU referendum result: 57% Remain
    • Gavin Barwell, Conservative
      Chris Radburn/PA Archive
      Croydon Central
      Majority: 165
      EU referendum result: 51% Remain
    • Margaret Greenwood, Labour
      Peter Byrne/PA Archive
      Wirral West
      Majority: 417
      EU referendum result: 57% Remain
    • Simon Kirby, Conservative
      Clive Gee/PA Archive
      Brighton Kemptown
      Majority: 690
      EU Referendum result: 57% Remain
    • David Mundell, Conservative (Scottish Secretary)
      Jane Barlow/PA Wire
      Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
      Majority: 798
      EU Referendum result: 56% Remain
    • Maria Caulfield, Conservative
      Maria Caulfield
      Lewes
      Majority: 1,083
      EU Referendum result: 53% remain
    • Joan Ryan, Labour
      Katie Collins/PA Archive
      Enfield North
      Majority: 1,086
      EU Referendum: 52% remain
    • Tania Mathias, Conservative
      Jonathan Brady/PA Archive
      Twickenham
      Majority: 2,017
      EU Referendum Result: 66% Remain 
    • Craig Williams, Conservative
      Conservatives
      Cardiff North
      Majority: 2,137
      EU Referendum Result: 60% Remain
