A landmark law giving Theresa May the power to start Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union faces its final Parliamentary hurdle later. The Brexit Bill will allow the Prime Minister to commence negotiations with the EU under Article 50, a process that can take a maximum of two years from the time it is triggered.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters The Brexit Bill returns to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon

What is happening today? The Bill returns to the Commons on Monday afternoon where Lords’ amendments will be voted on. It will then be sent back to the Lords in the evening - the final stage before it passes into law. What might slow things down? Up to 10 Tory MPs are reportedly considering opposing the Government or abstaining in the vote but a rebellion would need to reach higher numbers to derail the process, the Press Association reported. Labour sources warned there was a 20% chance of peers sending the Bill back to the Commons again if their amendments are dismissed out of hand, in another round of so-called Parliamentary ping-pong. But other reports say the Lords will pass the Bill. When will Article 50 be triggered? If the Brexit Bill passes into law without a challenge, Theresa May can finally trigger the formal process for leaving the EU, as early as Tuesday. Last updated: Tuesday 14 March. Find the latest Brexit news here.

Carl Court via Getty Images Theresa May could trigger Brexit as early as Tuesday

It comes as MPs are likely to overturn changes to the Brexit Bill made by peers when it returns to the Commons on Monday afternoon. Backing by the Lords when the legislation is sent to the upper chamber in the evening would allow the Prime Minister to fire the starting gun on exit talks as early as Tuesday. Brexit Secretary David Davis called on Parliament to give May a clear run at the two-year negotiation process that will begin when Article 50 is triggered.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters Brexit Secretary David Davis called on Parliament to give May a clear run at the two-year negotiation process